'Today' Hosts Sparks Clothes Washing Debate

Al Roker never fails to bring a smile to viewers' faces. As part of Today's third hour on Feb. 20, Roker discussed laundry habits at length with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer. "How often do you wear your clothes before washing them?" he asked. In Melvin's opinion, one's laundry habits are very telling, as he had some passionate ideas about the laundry habits of his co-hosts. In the first discussion, Jones and Dreyer agreed that jeans could be worn out several times before they were thrown into the wash. Pajamas, however, became a divisive topic. According to Dreyer, she wears her pajamas three nights in a row before cleaning them; since she showers at the end of the day, her pajamas "smell like the soap from the night before." As a result, Roker looked curious, and Melvin responded with shock, claiming there may have been dead skin cells clinging to the fabric from prior wear. Based on this, it can be assumed Melvin washes his sleepwear constantly.

Afterward, Roker offered the facts: "The average person perspires a cup of sweat every night." He also noted that it really depends on each individual. "I'm always cold," Dreyer exclaimed, saying she didn't perspire much. Melvin jokingly laughed, saying, "That's 'cause what's in your veins is ice cold." While Jones revealed she prefers tee shirts and shorts for loungewear, she will sleep in her "work clothes" occasionally due to her busy schedule. "There are times when I'm so exhausted I fall asleep in my clothes," she said about her hectic schedule. "What kind of life are you living? You know that's nasty?" Melvin asked incredulously before adding, "Man, you think you know people and then you start talking to them about stuff." The banter ended with Roker revealing the general consensus on washing clothes. "The rule is anything that comes in contact with your skin." Underwear and socks should be washed more frequently, as well.

According to Carolyn Forté, executive director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Care & Cleaning Lab, a good rule of thumb is to wash pajamas every three or four wears. Although Roker and Melvin did not share their own pajama-wearing routines, their reactions to Dreyer and Jones caught The Shade Room Instagram account's attention. "#AlRoker & #CraigMelvin ain't with it 😂," read an Instagram caption with a clip from the Today show. After seeing the clip, Al seemed grateful to have been featured on The Shade Room's Instagram feed. "Thank you, #shaderoom @theshaderoom for making us cool. How long do you sleep in your #jammies?" he wrote alongside resharing the video. The NBC daytime show has featured hilarious stories for quite some time now. Jenna Bush Hager of Today with Hoda and Jenna has also garnered attention thanks to her co-host Hoda Kotb, who revealed her fellow host likes to go commando. Margaret "Mila" Laura, Bush Hager's eldest daughter, confirmed the cheeky fact during a surprise appearance on the show a month later. "She never wears underwear! I saw her change!" she exclaimed.