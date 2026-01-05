‘Today’ 3rd Hour Says Farewell to Beloved Co-Anchor

Sheinelle Jones couldn’t hold back her tears as her 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts wished her an emotional farewell.

Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer gave Jones a grand send-off on Friday before she begins her new role opposite Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour, TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, which kicks off on Jan. 12.

“We have been fortunate enough to have you with us. But we’ve also been fortunate enough to see the people who have made you who you are,” Roker told Jones before showing a 2024 video of Jones with her daughter Clara, her mother, Sheila, and her grandmother, Jo.

Play video

Dreyer got emotional as she looked back on her own friendship with Jones. “My laughter around you is so genuine and you have just been such an amazing friend to me for so many years — I mean years and years and years,” she said, as Jones agreed they had been pals “from day one.”

Melvin was also on the verge of tears as he praised Jones as “so real and authentic on camera and off,” telling her, “When you share your mantras, and you share your poetry with us and the world, I always enjoy those moments. They make my heart smile.”

Melvin then surprised Jones with a poem he wrote for her that had the anchor in full on tears.

“To my sister in spirit,” Melvin began. “In the glare of the cameras, your light shines through / a sister, a leader, so fearless and true./ You juggle the chaos. Three hearts call you mom / yet walk into work with that grace and calm.”

Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

“The stories you tell come straight from the soul / authentic and kind — journalism’s gold. / The loss you endured, the world also saw / yet still you rise daily, inspiring all,” he continued. “That smile could outshine the studio’s gleam / the spark of resilience, hope and dream / Through laughter and tears, you’ve guided my way. / Dear Sheinelle, my sister in spirit, you brighten each day.”

Jones assured her colleagues that they were “not getting rid of” her, also sending a message to the viewers at home. “Thank you so much for all of it, for scaffolding me, the kids,” she said. “We come in, and we laugh, and we’re genuinely laughing. We tear up, like now. I mean, this has been like one of the best rides of my life.”