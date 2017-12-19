T.J. Miller’s ‘Gorburger Show’ Canceled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central has canceled The Gorburger Show, the alternative talk show starring T.J. Miller, Variety reports.

Miller provided the voice of Gorburger, an alien puppet character, with Miller also operating the puppet.

News of the cancellation comes on the heels of a woman claiming that Miller sexually assaulted her when they were in college together, but a network spokesperson told Variety that the decision to cancel the show came earlier this year before the allegations became public. Miller has denied the allegations.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says the pair had a brief relationship in 2001 while Miller was a student at George Washington University and she was attending classes, during which the assault occurred.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast, alleging that over two separate occasions, Miller choked her, punched her and penetrated her with a beer bottle.

“I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop,” she continued. “I couldn’t say anything.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife, Kate, denied the woman’s allegations.

The Millers wrote that the woman “began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.”

They continued, “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

The woman alleged that the first incident took place several months after the pair’s relationship began, with Miller punching her in the face one night while they were having sex.

“I couldn’t bring myself [at the time] to believe this had happened,” the woman said. “It was me not wanting it to be true.”

The second incident happened soon after when the pair met at a party and went back to the woman’s apartment. She claimed that while they were having sex, Miller put his hands around her throat and choked her, though they did not discuss the act ahead of time.

“I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised,” the woman said, adding that Miller allegedly penetrated her with a beer bottle during the same encounter.

The Gorburger Show was created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin, who wrote, directed, and served as executive producers. It was executive produced Sean Boyle for Funny Or Die and produced by Caviar. Comedy Central ordered it to series in January.