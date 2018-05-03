Tim Allen Seemingly Confirms ‘Last Man Standing’ Revival

It has been reported that Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing may get a revival, and now the actor himself has seemingly confirmed it.

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

“They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality,” Allen wrote in a recent tweet.”Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?”

Many of his fans commented on the news, with one saying, “Oh hell yeah! I even signed a petition to bring the show back, so…you’re welcome everyone,” while a different fan exclaimed, “RIGHT HERE!! That show should have never been cancelled!”

“God I hope so Tim! I really enjoy everything you do and it’s a shame that you are being censored for being an individual,” another fan commented.

“I do. Though I’m not a fan of the political views you have the show was amazing,” someone else politely tweeted back. “I loved the whole cast. I hope it comes back! Go Spartans!!”

Last Man Standing‘s cancellation was quite controversial, as it seemed to be a successful show and therefore many could not understand why ABC let it go. Allen was one of those people.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” Allen previously said about his character on the show. “He’s mitigated by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but the guy was a likable guy.”

“I’m a version of that guy,” he later added.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey explained the network’s side of the matter, saying, “Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

More recently, after Last Man Standing was cancelled, Allen attached himself to a docudrama aimed at taking down “PC culture.”

The film is titled No Safe Spaces, and while little is known about the stylistic direction of the project, it is expected to be released in the fall of 2018.

It is being promoted by former Man Show co-host Adam Carolla and radio host Dennis Prager, who both argue that No Safe Spaces is all about promoting free speech at a time when Hollywood, the media and college campuses stifle or blacklist opposing and/or controversial opinions.