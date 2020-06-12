'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters' Death Ruled a Suicide

TV writer Jas Waters recent, and shocking death has been ruled death by suicide. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records, the 39-year-old died of suicide by hanging Entertainment Tonight reports. Waters wrote 18 episodes of This Is Us along with working on several other popular shows.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the This Is Us Twitter page posted. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP [Jas]."

Several cast members posted their thoughts on social media. Mandy Moore wrote, "Sending love and light to [Jas'] family and loved ones," while Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore's daughter on the hit NBC show said, "We were graced with [Jas] on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration." Elsewhere, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays the role of Beth Pearson, wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just received this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels."

This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman also took to Twitter: "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP [Jas]." Along with having much success on the fan-favorite drama, she also worked on Jim Carrey's Kidding, Hood Adjacent With James Davis, as well as, the popular film What Men Want. She also appeared on Gossip Game which was a reality show featured on VH1.

