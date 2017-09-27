‘This Is Us’ Premiere Finally Settles the Fight Between Jack and Rebecca

When This Is Us ended its first season back in the spring, it left fans on a bit of an emotional cliffhanger. After Jack drunkenly punched an ex-boyfriend of Rebecca’s, the two had a massive fight and Jack was sent to stay at Miguel’s house.

With the mystery of Jack’s death still hanging over fans, this fight is a bigger deal than any other. Heading into this season, no one knew what this could mean for the future of the couple, and how they managed fo fix things.

Fortunately, the premiere gave us all some clarity.

At the beginning of the episode, Jack and Rebecca brought the kids to breakfast to explain to them what had happened. They tell the kids that they are “Taking a moment to catch their breath.” In other words, they are only going to spend a couple of days apart.

After the kids got angry, Rebecca left breakfast, telling Jack that they would talk soon.

At the end of the episode, Rebecca shows up at Miguel’s house to find Jack, telling him that she’s really upset but that she shouldn’t have let him leave. She says, “That’s not who we are. That’s not us.”

Unfortunately, Jack reveals that he’s been drunk and struggling with alcoholism once again. He admits that he needs to get a handle on it before he comes home. Jack tells Rebecca he’s sorry and that he needs to fix himself.

Rebecca knocks on the door as soon as he closes it, and she tells him to get in the car because the two of them will fix everything together. Crying, Jack hugs his wife and gets in the car

As Season 2 unfolds, fans will finally see what happened to Jack, and at what point in his children’s lives he passed away.

New episodes of This Is Us will continue to air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.