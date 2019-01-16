‘This Is Us’: Randall Wins Councilman Election

After an earlier declaration victory was impossible, Election Night on This Is Us proved Randall’s hard work was successful during the This Is Us fall finale.

“The Last Seven Weeks” revolved on the family’s road from the events of the fall finale to Election Night for Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) possible win. With the race too close to call, the series then fills up the blanks between Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall’s fight to the moment he receives news of his victory.

Early in the episode, the show flashes back to the morning after the fight, when Randal says that despite the hard fight it would mean, he needs to see the election trough to the end. Beth tells him that if he wants to keep running — even with everything going on with their family — he will have to do it without her.

Two weeks later, Randall continues his quest to gather votes and head to the Philadelphia community, creating further distance from Beth and the girls. The movement seems to hit a chord for Randall, who spends the majority of the episode remembering a time he and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) visited Washington D.C. together when he was a teenager.

The series then jumps three more weeks to New Year’s Eve, finding Randall attempting to mend his relationship with Beth but missing his chance to buy her favorite pastry before they sell out. He finds a beloved reverend from the neighborhood and the two talk, with Randall telling him his hopes for the district he hopes to serve should he win the election.

The conversation seems to impress the man, who gives Randall his blueberry pie so he can give it to his family and enjoy the holiday. The conversation also helps Randall see that what is important in his life is his family, and he rushes home to spend the holiday with his girls and apologize for his behavior.

A week later, Randall and his family heads to the Philadelphia church and are surprised when a beloved reverend refuses to endorse either of the candidates. Back on Election Night, Randall tells his supporters to head home since the results won’t come in until after midnight.

Just before Randall and Beth head to bed, he gets a call with the news that—beating the odds—he won the political race.

How will Randall’s new job affect his relationship with Beth? This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.