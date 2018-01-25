‘Property Brothers’ React to ‘This Is Us’ Shout-Out

This Is Us showed love to HGTV’s Property Brothers on Tuesday and the Scotts are tossing it right back.

Drew and Jonathan Scott received a shout-out on the emotional episode, when Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) got excited of the the impending renovations of a rundown apartment building he purchased with wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

When Randall’s timeline for the fixer-upper was a little too ambitious, he joked, “You’re right, I’ve been watching too much Property Brothers. I gotta slow my roll.”

For the brothers behind the reality show, the fictional character’s nod was a big deal.

“We are big fans of This Is Us,” the Scott brothers told Entertainment Tonight. “How humbling to know we have a big enough impact on people’s lives to warrant a shout-out on such an incredible series.”

Even though it sometimes makes me ugly cry (in the best way possible), I love @NBCThisisUs. So, imagine my excitement to see #PropertyBrothers referenced last night! It gave me chills. @SterlingKBrown @skelechiwatson @MrDrewScott pic.twitter.com/g66JMDJe4n — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) January 24, 2018

“This really is a reflection of real-life stories and the struggle people endure to try and provide their families with a safe and decent home,” the brothers continued. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Habitat for Humanity, because we believe everybody should have a place they love to call home.”

The HGTV hosts were recognized by Habitat for Humanity as Habitat Humanitarians in November, so they understand well the premise behind the This Is Us shoutout. Throughout the episode, fans watched Randall and brother Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) work on major improvements to the building where Randall’s father once lived, including fixing doors and toilets and knocking down walls in the neglected apartments.

As Randall continues to fix up the building, Drew and Jonathan pitched their idea for a cameo on the SAG Award-winning NBC drama.

“We would totally make an appearance on their show,” they said. “Do they need any slow-motion renovation scenes?”

The Property Brothers hosts said they would be happy to return the favor, should Brown and Hartley be interested in a cameo on their show.

“As for Property Brothers, since we work with real-life families who are buying and renovating … if that’s them… We know people, who know people, and could get them to the top of the reno pile,” they said, adding, “If they’re in the city we’re filming in!”

A fan suggested a similar idea, but wanted the Scotts to go head-to-head with the fictional Pearson brothers. While Drew would love the opportunity, he said Brown and Hartley “wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Property Brothers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. This Is Us will air following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4 at 10:15 p.m. ET (tentative) on NBC.