Milo Ventimiglia Reveals More ‘This Is Us’ Secrets Are on the Way

This Is Us fans now know how Jack Pearson met his maker. Now what?

Sunday’s post-Super Bowl episode showed viewers the heart-breaking truth behind Jack’s death after a house fire destroyed the Pearson family home. Now that the biggest mystery in the Pearson family history, so far, has been revealed, many fans are left to wonder what’s coming next.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Pearson himself Milo Ventimiglia took the time to thank the fans for their profound investment on the Pearson patriarch.

“Signing up for this show I knew there was going to be tears,” Ventimiglia said. “I didn’t know there was going to be so much fervent chasing of the family secrets. I’m happy that the audience now knows because they’ve asked the question for so long now, but at the same time my heart breaks.”

He also acknowledged that the Jack reveal opens up a new world of mysteries for the show, and teases that there’s much more to the Pearson family left to uncover.

“… everybody’s asking the question of, “Well, wait a minute, where are we going now? What’s Jack up to now? What’s happening? I don’t understand,” he said. “So I’m happy that a larger piece of that is out of the way, but there are still secrets to uncover and things to know about this man, this patriarch of the family.”

Ventimiglia also revealed that he will be back as a series regular for the upcoming third season of the hit NBC drama.

“Oh, yeah, of course. I was never going to leave the show,” the actor said.

Ventimiglia said This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman gave him an interesting perspective of the series’ storyline that allows Jack to continue as a regular figure, even after his death is revealed.

“A while back, Fogelman explained [the show] … as a box of unmarked home movies and each week we’re going to reach in and grab one and just tell that story,” he said. “This was just one of those tapes, one of those moments where we are understanding a moment in this Pearson family, the loss of their father. That was just the story of the week that we were telling. There’s still a lot more to go, and that means yes, I’m still around.”

Ventimiglia cited other mysteries of the Pearson family as themes that will be explored in upcoming episodes, including details about Jack’s brother Nicky and what life was like for the patriarch following his time away at war.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.