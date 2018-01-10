‘This Is Us’: Kate Hides Junk Food Relapse From Toby

While most This Is Us‘ midseason return centered on Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) addiction and the core Pearson family’s internal issues, there’s a subplot revolving around Kate (Chrissy Metz) hiding a junk food relapse from her fiancé, Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan).

After discussing Kevin’s predicament with Kate, he discovers a bucket of friend chicken and box of chocolate chip cookies in the garbage while Kate is out fo the room. She’s relapsed and is back to her old junk food eating habits.

Toby keeps the secret to himself, but then tells Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) and Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) as they all wait for their partners to hash out familial issues.

“I found a bunch of junk food at the bottom of our trash can,” Tobey says. “Kate has fallen off the wagon and is hiding it from me. Who knows? Maybe she’ll tell Kevin at therapy, or Randall, or her mom, one of the Pearsons on the inside.”

He then decides to confront Kate about the junk food, while he still has “a brave beer buzz.” However, Kate tells him before he can say anything.

“Ever since the miscarriage, I have been hiding junk food, like a lot, because it makes me feel good,” Kate says. “But hiding it from you makes me feel awful. I wanted you to know. I have a lot of things mixed up with food, and I thought that my issues were kind of obvious, but I don’t know.”

It is unclear whether ate will kick the habit now that she has confessed it or if she will keep resorting to comfort foods to come with her loss.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff