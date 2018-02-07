‘This Is Us’ Shows Jack’s Funeral in Devastating Scene

This Is Us aired Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) funeral on Tuesday night’s episode, and it was just as heartbreaking as one would imagine.

The episode begins with the surviving members of the Pearson family dressed in black and headed to the cemetery. They arrive an hour early because Jack’s wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) wants to get there before the urn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soon after, everyone files in and gives the family their condolences.

Jack’s best friend Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) and Jack’s teenage son Randall (Niles Fitch) both speak at the funeral. Miguel focused on Jack’s words of advice back when Miguel buried to his own mother, and Randall focused on the love between Jack and Rebecca.

“Jack told me if I were to get emotional, I should just stop and take a sip of water,” Miguel said. “I don’t think there’s enough water in the world to get me through today.”

Randall adds, “I hope that one day I can find a love like my father had for my mother and like she had for him.”

The family then takes Jack’s urn and heads to a reception.

We first caught a glimpse of Jack’s funeral during the season one episode “Three Sentences.”

After a montage of family birthday flashbacks, the scene suddenly fades into Jack’s funeral scene. Teenage versions of “The Big Three” are shown at a graveyard service, with Jack being memorialized on a funeral pamphlet.

This was the first indication of when Jack’s death occurred, as the kids were teens at the time.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC