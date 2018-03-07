‘This Is Us’: Twitter Weeps as Deja’s Mom Makes a Huge Sacrifice

This Is Us put a spotlight on one of its quietest characters during a special episode Tuesday, which ended with a shocking reunion.

The NBC hit series dealt with Déjà’s (Lyric Ross) backstory, including her time with her loving grandmother, bouncing from foster home to foster home and Déjà’s love of dance.

The show also revisited Déjà’s arrival to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth Pearson’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) home, as well as when she was reunited with her mother after she left jail.

After leaving Randall’s, Déjà and her mom returned to her apartment and everything was going well, with the two saving money. As the weeks went by, bills piled up which is what led her to go back to the Pearsons to ask them for money.

When she returned home, she hears her mother fighting with the landlady, who says if they don’t pay rent that day, they’ll be evicted. Déjà then finds out her mother has been spending the money they were saving on her boyfriend’s bail, despite the fact he was responsible for landing her in jail in the first place.

Viewers then see Déjà and her mother get evicted from their apartment, explaining why Randall and Beth found the young girl sleeping in a car when they return from Vegas.

At first it seemed as though, Déjà and Shauna (Joy Brunson) would be staying with the Pearsons for a while but, in a heartbreaking twist, Shauna sees how happy and settled her daughter feels at the Pearson home and decides to leaver her there where she could be happy.

“I gotta go, and I can’t take her with me,” Shauna says as the episode ends.

Fans of the NBC drama were happy to see Déjà return to the Pearson home, celebrating she’s back where she is meant to be.

WHY am I tearing up. WHY. WHY. #ThisIsUs — T’irah of Wakanda 🙅🏾‍♀️ (@tfcdoeee) March 7, 2018

“I gotta go and I can’t take her with me” OH MY GOSH DBSJSJAJSJSJ #ThisIsUs — Megan (@HMegan81) March 7, 2018

Deja’s Mom is the real MVP. Seriously. That is LOVE. #thisisus — Hand Me That Remote (@HMTRPodcast) March 7, 2018

This episode of this is us is so emotional and raw but so well put together. Lyric’s acting is incredible and Deja is so brave! She needs Randall and Beth in her life💘 #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — Abby (@Abbyloves1D145) March 7, 2018

Shawna leaving Deja is about the most adulting she has done all night. I hope she’s going to let Iyanla Fox her life. #ThisIsUs — Angelica Rawls (@cancaar81) March 7, 2018

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.