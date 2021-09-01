'The Wheel of Time': New Image Teases Fan-Favorite Character in Amazon Fantasy Series

✖

Amazon released a new image from The Wheel of Time on Wednesday, and although fans can't decide which character it shows, they're confident it is their first look at the White Tower. The picture shows a woman in an ornate blue dress standing in a stone archway high in the air, looking out over an island city in a wide river. There can be little doubt that this is the city of Tar Valon on the River Erinin.

Wheel of Time fans were ecstatic to see the White Tower for the first time on Wednesday, but they could not agree on whose perspective they were seeing it from. With her back turned, fans thought that this could easily show either Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) or Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo). The debate was good-natured, especially since fans knew they would probably get their final answer soon. The official teaser for The Wheel of Time drops on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The newly-released image gives a sprawling view of the Erinin, and a glimpse of Tar Valon below, all from the perspective of the White Tower itself. The woman in the foreground is likely an intentional mystery - as fans pointed out, Moiraine herself is never in the White Tower in Robert Jordan's first Wheel of Time book. However, the show could easily use a flashback to get this shot.

Additionally, we wouldn't be any more likely to see Siuan in the first season since she did not appear in the first book at all. If we did see her, it would likely be in a cutaway to the White Tower like this, but fans still have a gripe about that. In the books, Aes Sedai like Moiraine and Siuan always dress in colors relating to their Ajah. Moiraine's is blue, and Siuan's was once blue, but as the Amyrlin Seat, she should now be wearing rainbow colors to reflect her leadership of all Aes Sedai.

These are problems for die-hard fans of the book series to nitpick, and so far fans are doing so lovingly. In all likelihood, the woman in this shot will turn around and reveal her face in the teaser tomorrow, when fans are transported to this sprawling fantasy world on screen at last.

The Wheel of Time is one of the biggest fantasy adaptations in production right now, with a second season already filming. It is based on Jordan's 15-book-long saga by the same name - 14 novels in the main series and 1 prequel. The show has a massive budget and some big names behind it, so many fans expect it to be one of the most faithful adaptations the genre has seen in years.

The Wheel of Time is a simple story at its heart - a coming-of-age story for a small cast of heroes destined to fight in a worldwide war against the forces of evil itself. However, it is acclaimed for its incredibly meticulous world-building, leaving room for infinite stories and beloved characters to shine. More than anything else, this is what makes it perfect for today's TV climate. The Wheel of Time teaser drops on Thurdsay, and the show itself premieres in November of 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.