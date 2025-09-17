‘The Walking Dead’ Staple Killed in Hit-and-Run: Amy Blanc Lacy Was 62

Amy Blanc Lacy, a script supervisor who worked on several movies and TV shows, including The Walking Dead, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday, Sept. 1. She was 62.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Labor Day when a 31-year-old Buck Rollins allegedly lost control of his car and collided with a Toyota Prius as it was passing through an intersection. Rollins allegedly left the scene of the crash while holding his golf clubs.

Rollins was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he drove over the curb, according to an arrest affidavit. The car launched into the air and hit Lacy’s Prius, which was being driven by her 23-year-old son, Oliver Lacy. Amy’s 25-year-old son Adrian Lacy was also a passenger. All three were critically injured and hospitalized.

Amy succumbed to her injuries after being taken off life support on Sept. 5.

Rollins told police he’d suffered a seizure and walked home after the crash, saying he didn’t know why he left the scene. He surrendered to the Atlanta Police Department and was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding. He was released from jail on $70,000 bond on Sept. 10.

Amy served as a script supervisor on many projects, but most notably on The Walking Dead for 137 episodes. Her other credits include Halt and Catch Fire, Loki, The First Lady, and Kingdom Business.

Walking Dead star Khary Payton paid tribute to Amy with a heartfelt message. “Amy. You’ve always been an angel. I’ll be looking for you in all the little beautiful things. Love and miss you,” Payton wrote on Instagram.

Producer Erin Lee Carr, who worked with Amy on the upcoming Hulu show Murdaugh: Death in the Family, wrote, “I, along with hundreds of my colleagues, spent countless hours with her this past year. While she was ostensibly our script supervisor, she was so much more. Amy was the bright light available to all of us each day. She always had a hug, a giggle, a new fact to share. She treated everyone with absolute kindness.”

Brittany Snow, who stars in Murdaugh, added in the comments, “Many times did I say to myself I wanna be more like Amy. Incredible soul. 💔💔.”

Amy was laid to rest with an eco-friendly burial at a memorial service on Sept. 10. Her niece, Erin Haley, paid tribute on Facebook. “The indomitable spirit that is Amy Blanc Lacy will live on in all who know her, met her, or were otherwise a recipient of the incredible and unconditional love she gave to all living creatures – human and animals, birds and trees, fish, and bugs. Except maybe ticks,” Erin wrote. “Amy Blanc Lacy. Always Be Loving. Always Be Laughing.”