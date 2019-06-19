‘The View’: Meghan McCain Slams Joy Behar, Calling Her the B-Word on TV and Leaving Fans Furious

The View fans are furious after Meghan McCain slammed Joy Behar and called her the B-word on TV.

The panel was engaged in heated political debate with McCain commenting on critics of President Donald Trump by saying, “Sometimes it’s not that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates.”

Behar cut her off by asking, “Who, black people you mean and immigrants? Who do they hate??”

“I come here every day open minded, trying to explain it,” McCain defensively replied. “I know you’re angry, I get that you’re angry Trump’s president, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem— 2020 is not in the bag for you, it’s not.”

Whoopi Goldberg attempted to diffuse the situation, but McCain continued by saying, “Being the sacrificial Republican every day, I’m just trying to ….”

It was at this point that Behar was seemingly mocking McCain, prompting McCain to hit back with, “Don’t feel bad for me, b—. I get paid to do this.”

Sunny Hostin interjected, “Let’s not call each other b—es,” and Goldberg threw to commercial as McCain defended herself by saying that she and Behar use that term for one another “all the time.”

Viewers of the show have begun to share their opinions on the moment on social media, and many are very upset with McCain.

The audacity of Meghan McCain to call someone a bitch on live TV. #TheView pic.twitter.com/0DhhQwq7zN — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) June 19, 2019

“B—!!!! It’s time for Meghan to go!!!!” one person tweeted.

“Nobody cares about your relationship Meghan…[shut the f— up] You define the meaning of a B—,” another person said. “So sad that you don’t see how immature you are! It’s ridiculous!”

Why is Meghan McCain still on the view. She struggles to keep her composure and has clear entitlement issues. Between her and whoopi’s victim shaming, it’s been a r o u g h week for #TheView — Rocky (@rockyxwrites) June 19, 2019

After coming back from commercial, Goldberg addressed the audience by saying, “You know, sometimes we get spirited on this show. We used to say ‘b—’ all the time and one of the people that was here, she used to get upset, so we stopped saying it and now ‘b—es’ creeped in and they’re good with ‘b—.’ “

“Joy and I call each other ‘b—’ all the time and text each other ‘b—.’ I know you’re comfortable with it, she knows I’m comfortable with it,” McCain added. “I also enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me.”

“I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal. And I know this is a big shock, but we get along backstage,” McCain finally asserted.