‘The View’: Meghan McCain’s ‘Lone Wolf’ Status Creating Difficulties for Production

Meghan McCain’s approach to her job on The View is reportedly causing problems behind-the-scenes. This comes on the heels of the news that the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain isn’t on speaking terms with co-hosts on the daytime talk show when the cameras aren’t rolling. Now, a source close to the matter has told Us Weekly that the problems go beyond a few cold shoulders.

“Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division,” the source said, detailing that the source of the tension appears to come from McCain’s relationship with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them.”

The issue between the two was on full display last month when a heated on-air confrontation broke out, which ended with Goldberg telling McCain to “stop talking.”

“When the show went to commercial, Meghan got up from the table and was extremely upset,” the source explained. “The other women ignored her and she walked away from the table. It was clear staffers at the show thought she wasn’t going to return. Two producers talked Meghan down, and she was texting and looking at her phone before deciding to return. She had a look of defeat across her face.”

McCain later addressed the issue on the air, telling Goldberg that “we fight like we’re family” before addressing the viewing audience directly, telling them “it’s all good.”

“We’re not tearing each other apart. Calm down. All of you. It’s all good.”

However, it seems that McCain’s relationship with Goldberg isn’t an outlier. During another broadcast of The View earlier this week, there was a discussion about former national security adviser John Bolton’s statement about his willingness to testify in impeachment proceedings.

Abby Huntsman, daughter of conservative politician Jon Hunstman and the other conservative voice on the show besides McCain, applauded Bolton’s offer, saying he “ultimately has a conscience.” McCain replied with a more cynical response, adding that she’s “been in politics too long.” Huntsman fired back about her own political upbringing, saying “a lot of people have been around politics or know politics, whether you have family or not.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.