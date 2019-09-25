‘The View’: Meghan McCain Expects to Get Fired From the Show ‘Every Day’

Meghan McCain is rarely afraid to speak her mind as one of the co-hosts of ABC’s The View, and that’s an attribute that causes her to frequently worry about her job security with the show. In speaking to Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the 34-year-old admitted that she goes into work every single day expecting to be fired.

“I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” McCain told Cohen. “Every single day. Yes, every day.” She said she’s never felt close to actually being let go — although she was rumored to be considering leaving — but explained why she often feels her job is in jeopardy.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily. And by the way, Joy [Behar] has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”

McCain is the most conservative voice on The View, but she also doesn’t agree very often with President Donald Trump. Because of this, she finds herself sparring with her co-hosts and guests more than anyone else on the panel.

“Look, my dad had a horrible temper in the Senate and our personalities are very similar,” McCain said. “For me, it’s passion. And no disrespect, but a lot of people in my chair have failed on the show. I am on my third year, it’s the longest since Elisabeth [Hasselbeck]. And I think part of it is because I’m a true believer and I take it seriously.”

“I have good days and bad days,” she continued. “I’m trying, but we’re living in intense times. Part of my anger is because I’m carrying a lot. I’m trying to showcase not just my point of view, but also the point of view of someone who doesn’t agree with me.”

McCain added that the “booing and heckling” from the live studio audience takes its toll on her. “I’m paid at The View to give a different view,” she said. “So I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back because I’m trying to do a very complicated job.”

Despite everything, McCain says she is more comfortable with her co-hosts than she’s ever been during her three years with the show.