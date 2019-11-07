‘The View’: Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Joy Behar of Blackface After She Asks About His Father’s Comments

During Thursday’s episode of The View, Donald Trump Jr. sent the co-hosts table into an uproar after he accused Joy Behar of wearing blackface. The comments came as Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, defended his father’s character, bringing up questionable things the ABC daytime talk show’s hosts have done in their past, including comments about Mexicans, handicapped individuals, Blacks, women and immigrants.

“We have all done things that we regret. If we’re talking about bringing the discourse down, Joy. You have worn blackface,” Trump Jr. began. “Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski – it wasn’t ‘rape-rape’ when he raped a child.”

Trump Jr.’s statements immediately caused an uproar at the co-host’s table, with both Behar and Goldberg interrupting him before he could continue.

“Okay, so let’s talk about this. So you want to bring this up?” Goldberg asked.

“I did not go in blackface,” Behar said.

“No, she was not in blackface,” Goldberg agreed. “Listen, being black, I recognize blackface, this I can say.

“Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice because I guess this is the fight you wanted,” Goldberg stated, before Trump Jr. interrupted her. “Are you questioning my character?”

“I’m not questioning your character. I’m talking about, you’re questioning my father’s character and I say we all have done and said things,” Trump Jr. said.

The argument did not settle after the cameras stopped rolling however, with Trump Jr. taking to Twitter following his appearance to back up his blackface claims.

The photo in question, taken when Behar dressed as a “beautiful African woman” on Halloween when she was 29, first stirred up controversy after it was shown on a 2016 episode of The View.

“That is me. I was 29. It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman. That’s my hair,” Behar said. “I had makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin, but that’s my actual hair, though.”

Along with drawing up controversy on social media, Behar’s then-co-host Raven-Symoné had taken issue with it, stating on air, “you mean blackface.”

“Joy, are you my auntie, Joy?” Symoné said. “She looks black.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.