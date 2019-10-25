‘The View’ Audience Left Stunned Over Joy Behar’s ‘Me Too’ Discussion

It’s a rare phenomenon when the studio audience at The View is silent, but co-host Joy Behar stunned the crowd during Thursday’s taping during a discussion about the #MeToo movement and dating in the workplace. When she and co-hosts Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain debated the pros and cons of dating a co-worker in today’s day and age, Behar insisted that “there’s no danger” at The View, as the show’s staffers are “all gay or married.”

An awkward silence followed Behar’s joke, then the audience half-chuckled before Huntsman attempted to correct Behar. “We have a lot of single, young producers on the show,” she said.

“No, we don’t. Do we?” Behar replied. “I never seen them. They hide from me.”

The Hot Topics segment discussed millennials’ relaxed attitudes toward dating in the workplace, with Huntsman arguing for them and Hostin and McCain opposing it. Behar initially argued that there could be an issue “if the person that you’re sleeping with has more power,” but then she flipped sides.

“You can’t help yourself sometimes,” she joked. “You’re totally attracted, like I am to [executive producer Brian Teta].” After a few laughs, Behar doubled down and said she has to “control [herself] every day” around Teta.

McCain insisted she’d “rather be celibate than date anyone” at work, which is when Behar stunned the audience. “At our show, there’s no danger. They’re either gay or married,” she said.

Toward the end of the discussion, McCain steered the conversation back to herself. “I was so against getting married for a long time. Thank God I’m married,” she said. “Thank God that I don’t have to ever date again because this is way too confusing for everyone.”

Behar and McCain have been subject to rumors about a backstage feud between them at the daytime talk show thanks to their opposite political views, but they deny any long-standing feud. “Of all the people backstage, we actually get along best,” McCain, 34, told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it.”

Behar, 76, agreed. “Yeah, it’s true,” she chimed in.

McCain said they get along so well they should be considered for other roles. “Normally, we disagree but it’s still a lot of good stuff coming up. I always thought they should have us moderate the debates,” she said. “Because you’re gonna get, first of all, we’re not going to BS anyone. … We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that’s important.”

“They’re too scared of us,” Behar added.

Both agreed that they think many conservatives are apprehensive about coming on The View. “It’s not always a nice environment for Republicans,” McCain said. “But I also think that if you can’t come and do our table, you have no business being in politics or elected office or, God forbid, the presidency. Because if this scares you, you gotta grow up.”

“Exactly,” Behar agreed. “You can’t handle The View, get off.”

“If you can’t handle Joy and Meghan, you shouldn’t be running for office,” McCain exclaimed.