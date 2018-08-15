‘The Resident’ Fans Shocked by Pulse-Pounding Season 1 Finale

The Resident closed out its first season with a pulse-pounding that brought many of the plots to a head. Fans at home were left surprised by the twists and turns taken in the new episode.

The medical fraud story at the center of the freshman season moved quickly, with Conrad (Matt Czurcky), Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) and Devon (Manish Dayal) realizing that Lene (Melina Kanakaredes) was misdiagnosing patients so she could have more customers at her clinic.

Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), who was sleeping with Lene, warner her about the FBI coming to search her files and convinced her he would help. In fact, he actually brought the FBI with him to her clinic, where she was arrested.

Later, Randolph took credit for Lene’s arrest, even though it was Conrad, Nicolette and Devon who contacted the FBI. The hospital board congratulated Randolph, who is now the CEO. But he has a new person to respond to: Conrad’s father, Marshall (Glenn Morshower).

Meanwhile, AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) pushed Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) into harnessing her emotions in the operating room. Previously, she became emotionally involved with Micah (Patrick R. Walker), who needed a heart transplant. Unfortunately, he needed to go back in the OR in the finale. Although there was a scare during the procedure, Micah was saved. Amazingly, Micah later work up, proving the surgery was a success.

I’m not crying you’re crying #TheResident — Meghan Hehir (@mhehir91) May 15, 2018

Fans were happy to see Mina open up emotionally.

#TheResident

So sad to see Mina crying… she & Micah really ARE a thing! — Doxie Mom (@queenbnapier) May 15, 2018

In the end, Nicolette and Conrad had made out in a hospital room, but they had to put their relationship on hold for just a moment to help patients.

Absolutely we’re a thing #TheResident — Kay King (@Itsjusmekay) May 15, 2018

The end scene with Marshall was a real shocker for fans.

Say whhhaaaatttt?!?!!? Shook at that ending, season 2 needs to hurry up an get here already!!!! #TheResident pic.twitter.com/fDqbNY1ein — Eric C. (@gpboi009) May 15, 2018

The Resident was picked up for a second season last week. The series is set at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Unlike most medical dramas, the series is known for focusing on the bureaucratic limits doctors and nurses face on a daily basis, instead of just cases-of-the-week. The show averaged 4.6 million viewers live and 10 million total viewers over different platforms. It averaged a 1.05 18-49 rating.

Say hello to the new CEO, Conrad’s father!! Dr. Bell’s new boss!! YES YES YES!! #TeamConrad #TheResident — BulletClubBears730 (@Franchise23) May 15, 2018

“[Co-creator Amy Holden Jones], [writer Todd Harthan] and all the producers on ‘The Resident’ set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded,” Fox Broadcasting Company’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn said in a statement.