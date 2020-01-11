‘The Ranch’: Part 8 Trailer Has Fans Crying It’s Soon to Be Over

The end of The Ranch is on the horizon. Earlier today, Netflix announced that its three-camera sitcom would drop its final round of episodes on Jan. 24, bringing the saga of the Bennett family to a close. Fans of the show were understandably upset about the news and used Twitter to vent their feelings.

“I can’t believe It’s the last season,” wrote one fan, while another proclaimed “I’m not ready for this show to end! It’s the best Netflix show there is or ever will be!” Yet another’s sentiment seemed to capture the overall mood, writing “I’m excited & sad at the same time. Excited to watch but sad to see it ending.”

Several of the tweets also pointed out the noticeable absence of Danny Masterson’s character, Rooster. This marks similar sentiments made last summer and again last month when it was announced the show was nearing its end. Masterson last showed up halfway through the series’ third season before being written out of the show following allegations of sexual harassment, which led to the streaming service cutting ties with the actor in late 2017.

While his last appearance was something of a cliffhanger, it was explained that his character drove a motorcycle off a cliff. Even though a body was never found, the family mourned him as if he’d died. Dax Shephard was brought in to help round out the cast in his absence.

Masterson has continued to deny the allegations, though he wished the show well as it moved on without him.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” read part of his lengthy statement. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The Ranch first debuted on Netflix back 2016, with each season broken up into two halves of 10 episodes each. The central story followed Colt (Ashton Kutcher), a former semi-pro football player who returns to his family’s Colorado ranch after the end of his athletic tenure leaves him with few other options. It’s currently the streamer’s longest-running original sitcom, which beats out Fuller House by five whole episodes.

You can watch all prior episodes of The Ranch on Netflix anytime, while the final 10 episodes will be available starting Jan. 24.