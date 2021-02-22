'The Neighborhood' Casts Beth Behrs' Real-Life Husband in Guest Role

✖

The Neighborhood has cast Beth Behrs' real-life husband in a guest role on the show, and she says the whole thing was almost a huge surprise. On the CBS sitcom, Behrs plays Gemma Johnson, who is married to Max Greenfield's Dave Johnson. In real life, however, Behrs is married to actor Michael Gladis, most well-known for his time in Mad Men. Now, the pair will be on-set together, as Gladis will be playing Dr. Fisher, a physician who oversees the healthcare of Cedric the Entertainer's character, Calvin Butler. During a conversation with TV Line, Behrs revealed that the whole thing was supposed to be a surprise that she and Gladis accidentally ruined.

Recalling the story of how she came to find out, Behrs said, "Michael came downstairs [while we were at home] and goes, 'You knew and you didn’t tell me?' And I said, 'I literally have no idea what you’re talking about.'" She continued, "He said, 'I’m going to come do an episode.' And I had no idea. They were keeping it a secret from me [and it was spoiled]. It was just so exciting because he loves everybody. We’re all really close friends, so he’s met everybody in a social setting. For him to come on, it just felt like he was being added to the family. And I was a total stage mom."

The episode that Galdis is appearing in finds Calvin having to undergo a routine colonoscopy, which he is not excited about. Tichina Arnold plays his wife, Tina, and she too spoke with TV Line about the episode, offering some insight into what fans can expect. "Tina has been trying to tell Calvin to go to the doctor, period," she said. "And there is a big stigma with older people going to the doctor and continuing to take care of themselves."

Arnold went on to say, "We get older, we get lackadaisical, we get fearful. Calvin is finally convinced to go — we damn near have to trick him — and it’s important for it to happen. It’s a great subject matter, and we hope we can teach people while making them laugh." The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm ET, only on CBS.