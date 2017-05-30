Spike Unveils First Character From ‘The Mist’ In Chilling New Clip

Stephen King’s The Mist is heading to TV this summer, and it looks as though Spike has captured the creepy essence of the author’s original novel. The first two trailers for the series have been nothing short of chilling, and this new clip follows suit.

In the new footage, Spike introduces audiences to the first of many characters from The Mist – Eve Copeland. She’s played by Alyssa Sutherland, most well-known for her role n Vikings on History.

The clip opens with an interaction between Eve and another mother in the town, and the two clearly aren’t kind to one another. It’s evident that Eve refuses to be walked on by anyone else, and she won’t hesitate to make her feelings known.

As the video goes on, Sutherland goes on to explain just a little more about her new character.

“I think she’s pretty feisty. In a lot of small communities all of the world I think we this, people know everybody else’s business. Eve has a little bit of a past that this small town is aware of, and it’s been hard for her to shake it off.

“She’s also been dealing with her own struggles with the fact that her daughter is becoming a woman. One of her deepest fears is that her daughter is going to perhaps repeat some of Eve’s mistakes.”

As the clip continues, viewers get to watch Eve slowly unravel, trying to cope with her daughter’s relationships.

Honestly, Eve looks quite terrifying. She is one character that isn’t going to be messed with, and you can bet she will have a major part in the town’s fight against the coming Mist.

