Spike Cancels ‘The Mist’ After One Season

It’s a sad day for Stephen King fans.

The Mist, Spike’s TV adaptation of King’s novella of the same name, has been cancelled after just one season, THR reports.

Back in June, The Mist debuted to decent numbers on the network. The premiere drew in 1.2 million viewers, with solid On Demand numbers in the following days. Unfortunately, the rest of the first season had trouble getting over 800,000 viewers.

The cancellation comes as Spike starts the process of rebranding into The Paramount Network.

As Spike transitions into The Paramount Network, scripted television seems to be the priority. The network will begin airing Waco, the mini-series about David Koresh’s stand-off in early 2018. Paramount also plans to rollout Yellowstone next year, the new series starring Kevin Costner and produced by Taylor Sheridan.

For those who didn’t get a chance to watch The Mist when it was on the air, you’ll have the opportunity in October. The first season of the series will be coming to Netflix next month.