‘The Mick’ Canceled at Fox After 2 Seasons

Fox has passed on another season of The Mick.

The network announced Thursday the comedy starring Kaitlin Olson as the ritual Mickey, a woman stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews after their parents are arrested for defrauding the IRS. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur also starred.

The series was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. They executive produced the comedy alongside Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Scott Marder. The show was produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Fans of the series will be crushed by the news, TVLine reports, as the second season ended with a dark twist with Black-D’elia’s character in critical condition after being struck by lightning. A cliffhanger that will now stay unresolved, unless another network decides to pick up the series.

The network is cleaning out its comedy slate as it also announced the cancellation of comedies Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Last Man on Earth was canceled after four seasons, and reports say the series might find a second home at Hulu.

From writer-producer Will Forte and directors-producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, Variety writes, The Last Man on Earth centered on a small group of survivors of a deadly virus. It starred Forte, Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series was executive produced by Forte, Lord, Miller, Seth Cohen, Erik Durbin and Tim McAuliffe.

Jones announced the news on Instagram, writing, “To our @lastmanfox family..it’s been an amazing 4yrs, thank you for all the hard work, we love you and will miss seeing you every day! And thank you to our fans who loved and laughed at these ridiculous and lovably flawed characters.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD and starred Andy Samberg, Andrew Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Fox previously renewed 9-1-1, Empire, Star, The Resident, The Gifted, The Orville and The Simpsons for the 2018-19 television lineup. The network has also ordered new dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent to series, as well as another comedy entitled The Cool Kids.

The network is also rumored to revive ABC’s Tim Allen-led series Last Man Standing, though the rumors have not been confirmed yet.