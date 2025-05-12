‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Episode 6 Preview Released

The penultimate episode of The Last of Us Season 2 is already promising to be a tearjerker, with a trailer for Sunday’s upcoming episode teasing the return of a fan-favorite character.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2.

After Episode 5, “Feel Her Love,” ended with Pedro Pascal’s Joel making his first appearance on the show since his death in the Season 2 premiere after Ellie (Bella Ramsey) tortured W.L.F. soldier Nora (Tati Gabrielle), a new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6 teases a very Joel and Ellie-centric episode.

A title and synopsis for Episode 6 haven’t been released. But the short teaser seems to suggest that The Last of Us will be doing a bit of a rewind to show what occurred between Joel and Ellie during the five-year time jump between Seasons 1 and 2. The brief clip, comprised entirely of flashbacks, shows the pair adjusting to life in Jackson and venturing outside the community’s walls. The teaser also seems to hint at the decay of their relationship and what led to their fallout.

The episode, sure to be an emotional one for fans, will come amid Ellie and Dina’s (Isabela Merced) ongoing mission in Seattle to seek revenge for Joel’s death. Joel was brutally murdered by W.L.F. soldier Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in the Season 2 premiere after he murdered her father when he saved Ellie from the firefly hospital last season. But Joel’s death didn’t mark the last time fans would see the character.

“This is where the story starts in earnest,” co-showrunner Neil Druckmann said on the official The Last of Us season 2 podcast. “But I will say that we do know there are some mysteries here, some gaps, in Ellie and Joel’s relationships. And I think this is a spoiler because we put a trailer out there with lots of shots in it. This is not the last that we will see of Joel.”

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are also available to stream on Max. The seven-episode season is set to wrap with the Season 2 finale on Sunday, May 25.