‘The Good Doctor’ Star Will Yun Lee on Tonight’s Wild Marlin Impalement: ‘It’s Just So Bizarre’ (Exclusive)

This week’s episode of The Good Doctor is mostly about Dr. Claire Brown finally getting a shot to lead a surgery, but it’s also about one of the most bizarre cases the team at St. Bonaventure Hospital has ever faced. A fisherman, played by House‘s Robert Sean Leonard, shows up with a marlin stuck in his leg. Will Yun Lee, who stars as Dr. Alex Park told PopCulture.com it was one of the “most fun” stories he has seen during his time on the show.

In the episode titled, “Claire,” Shamus O’Malley (Leonard) arrives at the hospital with his prized marlin stuck in his leg, just above the knee. Shamus makes things difficult for the team, since he does not want his prized fish ruined during the procedure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked what his favorite story has been on the show, Lee told PopCulture.com this marlin case was the “most fun one.”

“There’s just so much humor in this next episode,” Lee explained. “And I don’t know if it’s been in a medical show yet… There’s been a lot of blood, a lot of medical blood involved.”

Compared to what real emergency room doctors see, this case is “just so off the wall,” Lee said. “So nothing is off… the books. I think watching this that next episode and even you can even see it in the trailers. I mean it’s just so bizarre and just to watch all the residents and the doctors’ faces when this guy walks in with a Marlin’s stuck in his leg, good kickoff the next episode.”

The marlin case is part of an episode that deviates from the show’s usual format, which focuses on Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore. This time, Antonia Thomas‘ character is the central figure, after Claire was picked as the first resident to lead a surgery. One way The Good Doctor differentiates itself from many other shows is its strong supporting characters, like Claire and Park.

Lee called Thomas an “unbelievable actress” and he is sure The Good Doctor showrunner David Shore plans to show more of each characters’ backstory.

“I’m not sure what David Shore has planned, but hopefully that’s one of the cards in the deck,” Lee told PopCulture.com.

The Good Doctor is very different from most of the projects Lee has been on in the past. His resume includes Hawaii Five-0, Altered Carbon, Rampage and San Andreas.

“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges of the show, the amount of technical jargon and… whether it’s working with tools and knowing how to comb in the drama throughout all the medical stuff,” Lee said. “And if you’re doing a surgery, finding the drama… without letting the tools overcome the scenes. That’s kind of been the biggest thing I’ve had to get used to, is all that jargon and all the technical aspects of the job.”

Lee is also proud to be part of a diverse cast that “reflects our world… where we exist amongst all different races and people and genders, but nothing is said about it.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Craig Sjodin