‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Impressed With Shaun’s Handling of Transgender Patient

The Good Doctor continues to tackle timely cases. On Monday’s episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) was surprised to meet a cancer patient who identifies as female, even though she was born biologically male. Shaun had to learn how to approach the case, while dealing with her parents.

The episode, titled “She,” is the first new one since Jan. 22’s “Seven Reasons.” In that episode, Shaun learned that it was not good to jump to conclusions about a patient based on their race. He accused a Muslim woman of being a terrorist because she was exposed to chemicals. In reality, it was just chemicals she used to make perfume.

Audiences at home were pleased about how well Shaun and the rest of the team at San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital handled the tough case.

Shaun and Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) were assigned to take the case of the patient, Quinn, who has stomach pains. When they lift her gown, they see she has a penis. At first, Shaun insists she is a boy, but Jared says Quinn has gender dysphora.

By the end of the episode Shaun is gonna understand everything about trandgenderism cuz tv shows are that transparent these days #TheGoodDoctor — Kylo’s Empress 👑 (@_hopepeacelove) February 6, 2018

Some fans were not exactly happy with the introduction.

that’s the totally wrong way to introduce a transgender patient #TheGoodDoctor — Grey’s Love (@GreysGoobleMer) February 6, 2018

One fan thought Quinn probably liked Shaun’s direct questions about her gender. Quinn surprisingly answers every question he asks.

Sean’s questions to Quinn are actually adorable and she probably appreciates the direct questions to her face rather than whispers behind her back. #TheGoodDoctor — Krystal Mayville (@k_mayville) February 6, 2018

It turns out that Quinn has testicular cancer. This news wrecked audiences at home. She also has osteopenia, which could be caused by the puberty blockers. It turns out that she has to stop taking them.

“She has testicular cancer” – Tonight’s episode of #TheGoodDoctor — John Richard Allan (@Jorial) February 6, 2018

SHE has testicular cancer, and my heart just dropped 😭 #TheGoodDoctor #mkt343 — Sofia Fallas (@sfallas313) February 6, 2018

DR SHAUN MURPHY JUST TOOK THE WORDS OUT OF MY MOUTH

“Girls have hair too” 😂😭 #TheGoodDoctor — spoopy sabrina 🇩🇴 (@queridodolans) February 6, 2018

Shaun has an outburst, suggesting Quinn have both testicles remove. Quinn’s parents want to consider it to help their daughter, but her grandmother opposes the idea. She still thinks of Quinn as a young girl.

Her grandmother shockingly accuses Quinn’s parents of child abuse for allowing her to take the puberty blockers and to think being trans is OK. Now, no one is a fan of Quinn’s grandmother.

Wow #TheGoodDoctor this is a very triggering episode tonight…

Allowing your child to express their gender is not child abuse. #protecttranskids @GoodDoctorABC — Alison (@MommaAlison) February 6, 2018



#TheGoodDoctor Love how this show doesn’t shy away from anything. Great writing, acting and producing! 👍🏻 — Barbie Ward 🦋 🦅 (@bakerbarb13) February 6, 2018

Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) personally handles the case. Quinn’s parents tell her grandmother she has no idea what went on with Quinn. They tell her Quinn once tried to kill herself.

Later, Quinn tells Shaun she felt free when her parents finally allowed her to be herself. “I don’t know how it feels to be anyone but me,” Shaun said. “Me too,” Quinn replied.

When Dr Shaun Murphy said “I don’t know what it feels like to be anyone but me” I felt that #TheGoodDoctor — Courtney (@AnatomyMer93) February 6, 2018



Suddenly, a complication happens, which means the doctors will have to make a decision on Quinn’s surgery as soon as possible.

I really like how Shaun tries to understand others, makes you realize we really aren’t all that different #TheGoodDoctor — Autumn Kersey (@autumnrae43) February 6, 2018

Fans were really happy to see Quinn’s parents support her. They decide to let the doctors do what is “medically necessary,” which is removing one testicle.

Loving how supportive Quinn’s parents are being👍🏽 #TheGoodDoctor — K. (@lizettacalseta) February 6, 2018

The tension is ramped up when the surgery goes awry. But Jared has an idea — there is likely internal bleeding. Shaun says he could be right, and they scramble to fix it. Jared was right, finally putting him back in the good house.

Dr. Andrews later takes responsibility for a surgery removing only one testicle. Andrews, who was told earlier in the episode that he has a low sperm count, told Quinn she might want to have kids someday. But Quinn shoots back, telling him that she could just adopt. Quinn told him she will be back for her gender confirmation surgery.

In the end, Shaun began referring to Quinn as “she.” Glassman praises him for understanding.

The episode ends with Shaun floating in the pool. When Kenny asks what he is doing, he replies, “Understanding.”



Photo Credit: ABC / Jeff Weddell