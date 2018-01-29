ABC Not Airing New ‘Good Doctor’ Episode Monday Night

ABC will not be airing a new episode of The Good Doctor this week. Instead, the network is re-airing an episode from earlier this season.

According to the TV Guide listings, ABC is airing “Oliver,” which aired back on Oct. 9, instead of a new episode.

The next new episode of The Good Doctor airs on Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. In this episode, titled “She,” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) meets a young cancer patient who is biologically male, but identifies as a girl. Shaun clashes with her family, who think they know what is best for her.

“She” will also feature the debut of a new character, Morgan, played by Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred, Daytime Divas). Morgan is a cutthroat resident who also has a sense of humor. She has signed on to star in at least five episodes, with the option to become a series regular if she is popular.

Will Yun Lee, who starred on Hawaii Five-0 with The Good Doctor producer Daniel Dae Kim, is also joining the show. He will play a former police officer named Alex Park who decides to become a doctor. He uses his detective skills at the San Jose hospital. Lee’s episodes will air in February, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Comedian Chris D’Elia also made his debut in the previous episode of The Good Doctor. His character is Shaun’s new neighbor, after Lea (Paige Spara) moved to Pennsylvania.

Last week’s episode, “Seven Reasons,” found Shaun accusing Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) of malpractice. Shaun also shocked viewers at home when he accused his Muslim patient of being a terrorist because she was exposed to a chemical. It turned out that her brother worked with the chemical and took some of it from work to help her make perfume. She lied about it to make sure her brother did not lose his job.

The Good Doctor is one of the few freshman hits of the season. It was the most-watched show last Monday, drawing in 9.5 million viewers and a 1.7 18-49 rating. The show stars Freddie Highmore as an autistic surgeon and is based on a South Korean series of the same name.

Photo credit: ABC / Jeff Weddell