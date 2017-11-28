‘The Good Doctor’ Drops to Season Low, ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Steady in Monday Night Ratings

ABC's The Good Doctor wasn't feeling too well after Monday night's ratings rolled in. The freshmen medical drama, which has pulled in record numbers, dropped to its smallest audience of the season with 9.5 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. Premiering before it, the CMA Country Christmas special (8.2 mil/1.2) surged 20 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, the CW was flying high on Monday, proving to be the underdog superhero of Monday night TV ratings thanks to the first two installments of the four-hour superhero-drama crossover event "Crisis on Earth X." The special brought in powerful ratings for the network, the opening hour drawing 2.65 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, while the second hour nabbed 2.54 million viewers and a 0.9 rating. The two-hour special marked Supergirl's biggest audience since Jan. 23 and best demo rating since the previous crossover event. All in all, the night was The CW's most watched and highest-rated Monday night since 2009.

Elsewhere, NBC's The Voice rose from last week's lows and landed the spot as the night's top show, drawing in 9.8 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. A Very Pentatonix Christmas (5.8 mil/1.2) slipped to its smallest audience.

On CBS, Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.1) and 9JKL (4.6 mil/0.9) both ticked up, and 9JKL hit its highest measurements in four weeks. Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2), Superior Donuts (5.1 mil/1.0), and Scorpion (5.4 mil/0.9) were all even.