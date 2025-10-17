‘The Golden Bachelor’ Final 3 Revealed

It’s getting down to the wire on The Golden Bachelor.

Mel Owens cut his pool of women from six to three on the fourth episode yesterday, with the remaining three women set to take a trip to their hometowns in the next episode.

The synopsis of yesterday’s episode read: “Mel faces his toughest choice yet as he decides which three women will earn a coveted rose and introduce him to their families. At the Butterfly Mountain wellness retreat, a transformative group date brings unexpected shifts as true colors begin to emerge amid mud baths, cold plunges and tantric yoga… Later, Mel seeks guidance from Jesse as he wrestles with the strong bonds he’s built and the difficult farewells that lie ahead.”

It seems that Owens found the guidance he needed, as there were three bombastic exits in last night’s episode. One woman sent herself home, and the next two were eliminated in the episode’s rose ceremony.

The season’s villain Nicolle, a 64-year-old yoga instructor, was eliminated, as was the 66-year-old Cheryl, a retired IRS employee.

The remaining women are 60-year-old Cindy, a retired biomedical engineer in Austin, Texas; the 65-year-old Debbie, a fitness professional in Denver, Colorado; and Peg, a 62-year-old retired firefighter from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Of the 23 women selected to be on this season of The Golden Bachelor, only three remain.

Episodes of The Golden Bachelor air at 9 p.m. every Wednesday on ABC.