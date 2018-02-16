Watch ‘The Exorcist’ Season Premiere For Free Now

In a day and age where cord-cutting and reliance on the internet have become the norm for TV viewers, lacking even basic cable can prove troublesome when hoping to catch up on a series. Luckily, FOX took that into account and made sure to put the season premiere of The Exorcist available online for free, if you head to https://fox.tv/WatchTheExorcist.

Based on the novel and movie of the same name, the first season of The Exorcist continued the narrative of a woman who thought she had left the supernatural experience of being the vessel for a demonic entity behind her. When her own daughter becomes afflicted, she enlists the help of priests to rid her of the spirit once and for all. With this family’s story coming to a resolution, the second season focuses on the priests and their subsequent cases.

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (John Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

“We’re really diving into this family and playing up the mystery of exactly which kid in the foster home is the target of the demon,” executive producer Jeremy Slater told PopCulture.com earlier this year. “It’s allowing us to do a lot of fun, Poltergeist type scares that we didn’t get to do in Season 1.”

“That’s why we filled the family with 5 children,” executive producer Sean Crouch pointed out. “20% of the audience will be right when they try to guess who it is.”

This season will be far more than a guessing game of who is possessed, but will feature even more mysteries to be answered.

“Big twists and big surprises coming up,” Slater pointed out. “A lot of people have secrets that they have not yet told. There’s something fun about pairing these characters up in ways we haven’t seen before. Really bringing Marcus and Thomas together as brothers and partners and exploring the dynamic between them. We’re pairing Bennett up with [a new character played by] Zuleikha Robinson.”

The Exorcist airs Friday nights at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.