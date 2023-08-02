'The Daily Show': Hasan Minjaj Eyed to Replace Trevor Noah

Sources say that Hasan Minhaj is the frontrunner for the job, but neither he nor the network commented on the report on record.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is a top contender to become the new host of The Daily Show, but the battle is not over yet. Sources close to the production told Variety that Comedy Central has been considering many people for the job since Trevor Noah announced his retirement in October of 2022. Minhaj has a few big advantages in the race, but a few drawbacks as well.

Minhaj was a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2014 to 2018, making him a familiar face and an easy fit for the production since he already knows how things work. Minhaj also has the benefit of having hosted his own show before with Patriot Act on Netflix. However, that may work against him as well since there are some persistent reports about Minhaj operating a toxic workplace on that set.

Minhaj himself addressed the possibility of hosting The Daily Show back in May when he appeared on the Awards Circuit Podcast. He said: "I'm definitely open to the conversation. It's also a family conversation now. It's a very different conversation than when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that's a bigger life/family comvo. It changes a lot of things."

"It's an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing," Minhaj went on. "And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, 'hey, are we all on board with this?'"

Reps for Minhaj and Comedy Central declined to comment specifically on the latest reports from Variety, and of course formal deal-making is halted right now due to the Hollywood labor strikes. The Daily Show leaned on guest hosts between Noah's exit and the strike, and those episodes reportedly saw a boost in ratings that never quite died down. That took the pressure off executives trying to make a new deal.

As for Noah, he would not specify why he left The Daily Show last year, though it didn't seem to be for one specific reason. The comedian drew huge crowds at his stand-up shows and also seemed to be focusing on his role as a producer through his production company. In June, he was announced as the host of LOL: Last One Laughing, a popular South African series that is now being adapted by Amazon.

There's no telling when the strike will be over, nor when a new host might be selected so that The Daily Show can get back on the air. Previous episodes are streaming on Paramount+.