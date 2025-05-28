The CW Show Renewed for Season 4

A CW show is coming back for another season.

According to Deadline, the network has handed out a Season 4 renewal to the Canadian drama series Family Law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, the series centers on a recovering alcoholic and lawyer who goes to work with her estranged father and two half-siblings. It premiered on Global in Canada in September 2021 and was renewed for Season 4 in January 2024. The 10-episode season wrapped up in Canada on April 23. American fans will be happy to know that the series will finally be returning to The CW on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Pictured (L-R): Victor Garber as Harry Svensson and Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi — Photo: Darko Sikman/eOne

In Season 4, “Abigail’s (Staite) home, work, and romantic life are up in flames,” per The CW. “Her boyfriend Ben (Benjamin Ayres) has fallen off the wagon, Sofia (Eden Summer Gilmore) has written a devastating essay about her mother’s alcoholism, and Harry (Garber) has passed her over for equity partnership.”

“Abby decides to give Ben a second chance – though it only leads to more disappointment. Later, sparks fly when she meets someone new and unexpected, but is she ready to date again? Professionally, Abby’s concerns about a major development at the firm are ignored, forcing her to make a decision that sends shockwaves through the office – and her family. Meanwhile, Harry and Joanne (Lauren Holly) manage their breakup poorly, until they both have experiences that make them reevaluate what truly matters. At work, Harry’s plan for a lucrative merger with a rival law office looks like a sure thing until it forces him to make an impossible choice.”

“Daniel (Zach Smadu) mourns the end of his “relationship” with Martina (Miranda Edwards) by having a one-night stand with the offbeat Jude (Mapuana Makia), and his life is turned upside down when Jude shares life-changing news with him. Lucy (Genelle Williams) ends her relationship with the manipulative Kelly (Aliyah O’Brien), but the break-up leaves her wracked with self-doubt – until she’s upfront about her insecurities on a podcast, which leads to exciting opportunities and possible romance.”

Pictured (L-R): Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi — Photo: Darko Sikman/eOne

“With cases ranging from rental families, surrogacy gone awry, parental liability, and AI companion dolls, the dysfunctional Svenssons continue helping other dysfunctional families find their way, all while navigating their own turbulent personal lives.”

Family Law is produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global. The series was created by Susin Nielson, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Family Law is also executive produced by Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett, and Andy Mikita. Lionsgate distributes the series internationally. Season 4 of Family Law premieres on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.