‘The Crossing’ Viewers Love the High-Concept Sci-Fi Series So Far

After just two episodes, ABC’s The Crossing is gaining a following on Twitter. Following Monday night’s episode, several viewers tweeted praise for the high-concept science fiction series and many hope it does not get cancelled.

One celebrity fan for the show is author Stephen King. He tweeted his praises before the second episode began.

“The first episode of THE CROSSING (ABC) is damn good. Hard to trust network TV drama over the long haul these days, but this is worth a look,” King wrote. “The first 5 minutes are jaw-dropping–strange and beautiful.”

The first episode of THE CROSSING (ABC) is damn good. Hard to trust network TV drama over the long haul these days, but this is worth a look. The first 5 minutes are jaw-dropping–strange and beautiful. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 10, 2018

The Crossing stars Steve Zahn as the sheriff of a small Oregon port town that is shaken when bodies start floating on the beach. It turns out that the bodies came from the future, and there are just under 50 survivors. The people were fleeing a war in a future dystopian America, where a group called the “Apex” rules over people without powers.

The sheriff clashes with federal authorities on how to respond and treat the refugees. Meanwhile, at the end of the first episode, we learned that there are some Apex members already in the present and have infiltrated our government.

Before the show aired, creators Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie spoke to PopCulture.com exclusively about their ambitious pilot episode, which introduced all of the plot elements in just an hour. It gave them the freedom to push the story forward in the second episode.

“It’s fairly sprawling and there’s probably a version we could have done of the pilot where we held back an entire world, but the fact is we have the refugee world, we have the sheriff world, we have the town world, we have the [Department of Homeland Security] world,” Dworkin told PopCulture.com. “It felt like all of those elements needed to be set up to some satisfactory degree in the pilot. That gave us something that was packed with story.”

Fans at home have opened their arms to the twists and turns in the drama. Here’s how fans responded to episode two.

The biggest fear among fans is the show not lasting very long because of low ratings.

It makes me nervous too when something this good and thought provoking is on network TV. Unfortunately they are usually looking for a sprinter of a win for a show instead a steady paced marathon runner. It is great so far though #TheCrossing #scifi #ABC — Stopbeingpetty (@Stopbeingpetty2) April 10, 2018

Another fan thinks it is one of the best shows on right now.

#TheCrossing is one of the best shows on now. @abc — Molly Walker (@mollywalkerz) April 10, 2018



This show is only going to get better and better! #TheCrossing — Michelle Gaffney (@beachbum888) April 10, 2018

One fan was surprised to see so much revealed in episode two.

Fantastic episode of #TheCrossing. I’m really enjoying the pace. They’re revealing a lot more than I would’ve expected for just the second episode. — Chris Soyangco (@csoy13) April 10, 2018

Another viewer wants to go to the future, but not the terrible one seen in the show. She just wants to speed up to next Monday to see episode three.

New episodes of The Crossing air on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

