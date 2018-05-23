Exclusive: ‘The Crossing’ Star Bailey Skodje Teases Final Episodes

Bailey Skodje may only be nine years old, but she is already one of the breakout stars of ABC‘s The Crossing.

The child actress plays Leah on the ABC science fiction thriller, a child who was one of the hundreds of refugees from the future. Her character gets adopted by Reece (Natalie Martinez) as season one progressed. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Skodje teased the remaining episodes of the series and shared her favorite experiences while filming.

“Leah’s character is an important part of the storyline,” Skodje told PopCulture.com exclusively via email. “She goes through so much in the beginning, all by herself, lost without her mom. Her character is very quiet but she is strong and doesn’t ever give up hope, I really enjoy playing Leah.”

The Crossing is a unique, high-concept science-fiction drama starring Steve Jahn as Jude Ellis, the sheriff of a small Oregon town near the Pacific Coast.

The series, which premiered April 2 taking over The Good Doctor‘s timeslot, starts when people mysteriously start washing up on the beach.

The people are revealed to be refugees from a war happening on American soil, 250 years in the future. Some of the refugees are members of “Apex”, a group of genetically modified humans who were soldiers in their time.

“I had so much fun filming the first season,” Skodje said. “I met so many great people and everyone was super nice, I miss working with everyone!”

“One of my favorite parts (of) filming the pilot was that I got to fo some really fun water stunts with Natalie (Martinez) and work with other stunt people, who were amazing,” she added. “I also got to one over to Ucluelet, British Colombia, and stay a really nice hotel on the water, I had never been there before so that was cool.”

With several episodes still to air, Skodje said viewers can expect many more twists and turns.

“There is lots more to come, not only for Leah but all the different characters so you’ll have to keep watching,” Skodje said.

The series is far from Skodje’s first role. The actress booked her first commercial at the age of 2. She then booked on series like The CW’s Cult, UnReal and Rogue.

She also made her big screen debut on the 2018 film The Miracle Season, starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt.

ABC announced The Crossing would not be picked up for a second season ahead of the network’s upfront presentation but the remaining episodes will air starting May 28.