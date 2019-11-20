‘The Conners’ Thanksgiving Episode: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Conners Thanksgiving episode is coming up in just a few hours, and we have all the details on how to watch it, what time it airs and what channel fans should be tuned into. The Conners airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Fans who watch the show via cable or antenna broadcast will want to be tuned into the network at that time. For cord-cutters who prefer to stream rather than use traditional TV, services such as Hulu and Sling have live TV packages that allow for streaming live TV. Anyone interested in these options will want to research pricing and availability first.

According to a description of the holiday episode, titled “Slappy Holidays,” from ABC: “Chaos ensues when Dan finally gets the entire family together for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Additionally, the episode will feature an appearance by Katey Sagal, who guest-starred on Season 1 of the sitcom but now has a recurring role.

Earlier this year, Sagal sat down with the ladies of The Talk to spill some details on her character, Louise, saying, “She went to school with Dan and Roseanne, and always had a crush on Dan. But Roseanne got him first.”

“Jackie, Laurie Metcalf’s character was also in school with them, and she… does not like me. And I’m not 100 percent sure why… I beat her out in a talent contest, that’s why,” she added. “That’ll do it,” The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba then said with a laugh.

Sagal went on to share more of Louise’s backstory, revealing that she has a past as a musician. “I know that I had a band. I’m off the road and back in my hometown. Probably because things didn’t work out, you know, it’s hard to be a musician.”

“So she’s back home, and she’s been on the road and she… runs into Dan,” she added. “We’ll see what happens.”

Marie Osmond — who recently took over as co-host from Sagal’s Conner’s co-star Sara Gilbert when she exited the daytime talk show — brought up Married… with Children, Sagal’s iconic dysfunctional family sitcom from the late ’80s/early ’90s, and compared it to the new series’ legacy.

“The Conners and the Bundys, you both arrived on the television scene in the early ’80s, mid ’80s… is there still a little bit of healthy competition between the two? Was there ever?” she asked Sagal, who very simply replied, “Well, we were there first.”

