‘The Conners’ Sets up Possible Relationship Between Becky and Emilio

The Conners‘ baby shower for Becky came with big news, as the father of her upcoming child decided to step up.

As Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) worked to plan the event, Jackie runs into Emilio (Rene Rosado) — the father of the baby whom she’s been teaching English.

Emilio tells her that he would like to go to the baby shower, but fears that Becky might not want him there as she has previously said she doesn’t want him involved. Knowing that he is a good man, Jackie motivates him to show up with a nice gift and give Becky a chance to get to know him.

As the planning continues, Blue (Juliette Lewis) shows up and volunteers to bring her women’s group to pamper Becky for the occasion. Darlene and Jackie hesitate, but Becky agrees to let her and the other women go when she finds out they would bring expensive gifts for the baby.

Later, the ladies transform Casa Bonita into the venue for the baby shower, where Blue and her women’s group sport flower crowns, burn sage and give Becky foot massages.

After Darlene reluctantly agrees to give Blue a ride home, Emilio arrives with a handmade gift for the baby. Becky receives the gift politely and asks him to leave.

Becky then confronts Jackie about inviting him to the party. Jackie tells her that he’s a good man, and when Dan gets in on the conversation, says that it doesn’t matter if he is illegal or a busboy, he could get his life together to raise the baby with her.

After the party, Dan finds Emilio cleaning up and gives him a talk. Rather than telling him to go away, Dan tells him that he will give him a chance working on his crew, despite having an issue with his immigration status. He has to promise to help Becky and the baby with his salary.

Jackie later arrives at the house and commends Dan for giving Emilio a chance on his crew. However, Becky comes to the house in an outrage wondering why everyone is shoving the man in her face.

Becky admits that she doesn’t want to depend on someone who may not be there forever. Jackie and Dan tell her to get the help she can get now, given that she is having this baby with a good man. She promises to think about it.

At the end of the episode, Becky arrives at the restaurant tells Emilio that she is willing to give it a try with him so he can be a part of the child’s life, and the pair begin to discuss possible baby names.

Could and Emilio and Becky find love with each other before the baby arrives? The Conners season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.