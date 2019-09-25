‘The Conners’ Season 2 Premiere: Becky Gives Birth After Complication

The Conners welcomed a new member of the beloved television family during the Season 2 premiere, but the birth did not come with all smiles and celebration. The episode kicked off a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale, which featured the father of Becky’s baby being deported as Darlene (Sara Gilbert) struggled with her love triangle with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson)

The episode brought the laughs, as well as the heartwarming moments during Tuesday’s premiere episode, which featured Becky going into labor two months early. With the family gathered for a poker game, Becky (Lecy Goranson) was the last to arrive at the house, ready to confront Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) about her homemade guide to motherhood manual.

The lighthearted conversation takes a turn after Becky realizes her water broke, sending the whole family in a panic due to the premature labor. The family all goes to the hospital together and wait to be helped as Becky struggles with her contractions.

Jackie attempts to help by talking directly to Becky’s baby bump and telling it it’s not time to come out yet, but the jokes only serve to get mother-to-be more frustrated. Dan then tells a nurse about the conditions of Becky’s birth and the woman instructs the hospital attendants to help with the “geriatric pregnancy.”

Becky stays in the hospital overnights the family deals with other drama happening at home, before Dan (John Goodman) receives a message that the doctors were not able to hold up her labor and the baby is coming now.

Viewers then see as Becky struggles through her labor, spending most of the time blaming herself for her baby’s premature birth due to her age, history of overdrinking and other factors. Darlene attempts to help make things better by saying she gave birth to Harris prematurely and she’s doing just fine, but Becky remembers all the trouble the teen has brought in the past and immediately loses it.

Becky eventually gives birth to a baby girl, who she names Beverly Rose, who is sent straight to the NICU. The new mom shows her vulnerable side near the end of the episode when the family leaves her to bond with her daughter, and she breaks down and apologizes for bringing her into the world too early.

It looks like Becky's new role as a mother will play a big part in Season 2.