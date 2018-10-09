‘The Conners’ Releases New Promo: One Week Left

The Conners has released a new promo, boasting just “one week left” until the series makes its debut on ABC.

The new clip features Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) vacuuming the couch as The Blues Traveler song, “Run Around,” plays in the background.

“Not much longer now…” the caption on the post reads.

The Conners will pick up with the family after finding out that their matriarch has died, and will explore their unity as they grieve together.

It is a spinoff of Roseanne, which had its revival series canceled earlier this year after series stars Roseanne Barr made racist comments about former aide to President Obama Valerie Jarrett.

All of the show’s main cast is returning without Barr, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman.

The stars of The Conners recently spoke with PEOPLE and talked about what it was like to come back together after the controversy that ended their long-running series, with Goodman saying that Barr’s willingness to give up her financial stake in the franchise’s creative property “was a very big deal” and gave them “a chance” to start over.

“There was the feeling of not wanting it to go away until we were ready,” he added. “There was a debt owed to this fictional family. We’ll figure out how to get through this, the family will, everybody will. We want to finish telling this story.”

Regarding the opportunity to come to the characters in the first place with the revival, Metcalf said that she ” jumped in right away.”

“I had always hoped for maybe a one-show reunion, just to get everybody back in the room again and also remembering what a great working energy we had, all of us together,” she continued.

“I had a very strong desire to protect the show,” Gilbert added. “That’s why I wanted to produce it, because I felt like I could be some kind of gatekeeper, hopefully, for having integrity in terms of how it matched up to the original.”

Now though, Gilbert say that “any sadness” they feel towards what they lost will hopefully be channeled “in an honest way into [The Conners].”

“And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom,” she added. “It’s been kind of built into the mix.”

The Conners premiers Tuesday Oct. 16, on ABC.