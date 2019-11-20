‘The Conners’ Prep for Thanksgiving in New Preview for Tonight’s Episode

It’s officially Thanksgiving time for The Conners, and things are getting a little messy. After all, is it really Thanksgiving in the Conners household without a little bit of bickering and a bunch of kitchen-related issues?

In the brief preview, which was shared on The Conners‘ official Facebook page and Twitter account, the family all gathers around the table to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal. “We’ll just have to be thankful for what we have,” Dan (John Goodman) can be heard saying before propping up a brick to get their toaster to work. “Like our toaster brick.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But, given that there has been some strife between Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Alicia Goranson), things don’ exactly go smoothly.

We’re just thankful for what we have 🙃 #TheConners pic.twitter.com/6jLlkx0IqC — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) November 19, 2019

“You’re selfish and self-centered,” Darlene tells Jackie in the clip.

Becky retorted with, “You’re an old, bitter rat in a curly wig.”

Yep, it doesn’t exactly sound like they’re all in good spirits for the holiday.

In another preview of the episode, Dan tells Darlene that everyone will put their issues aside once they sit at the dinner table.

“Look, all we have to do is get everybody in the same room together. We’ll have a couple of beers,” he said. “We’ll watch Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. By the time John Candy says, ‘Those aren’t pillows,’ we’ll be a whole family again.”

Why is there such intense strife between some members of the family? Well, in a previous episode of the series, Jackie and Becky pitched their business plan to revive The Lunch Box, the diner that Jackie and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) ran together back in the day, to Darlene. Since Darlene makes all legal decisions for the building that The Lunch Box would be housed in (her grandmother Beverly (Estelle Parsons) granted her legal decision-making for it), Jackie and Becky had to go to her for approval.

Unfortunately, as Darlene told the ladies, she got a better offer from a chain restaurant, leaving Jackie and Becky heartbroken over the decision. In fact, they were so torn up over Darlene’s decision that Becky and her newborn daughter, who is also named Beverly, moved out of the Conners’ household because she couldn’t stand to live with her sister.

Given that there has been so much drama between members of the Conner family, it will certainly be interesting to see how their Thanksgiving dinner plays out when the episode airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC.