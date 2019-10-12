‘The Conners’: Katey Sagal Talks Louise’s Return During ‘The Talk’ Appearance

The Conners welcomed back Katey Sagal this week, and her character is ready to make a splash! The ABC comedy series welcomed back Louise, an old high school friend of Dan’s (John Goodman) and owner of Casa Bonita — the restaurant where Becky (Lecy Goranson) works — with the intention to get close to the Conner family, and specifically one of her life’s biggest crushes.

The Sons of Anarchy alum spoke about her character during a recent appearance on CBS’ The Talk, teasing that Lousie’s return will bring lots of surprises. Sagal also went in on the history behind her character and the Conner patriarchs, Dan and the late Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr).

“She went to school with Dan and Roseanne, and always had a crush on Dan. But Roseanne got him first,” Sagal says, inspiring oohs from the panel and the studio audience.

“Jackie, Laurie Metcalf’s character was also in school with them, and she… does not like me. And I’m not 100 percent sure why… I beat her out in a talent contest, that’s why,” she adds.

“That’ll do it,” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba says with a laugh.

Sagal then went further on Lousie’s backstory, including her past as a musician.

“I know that I had a band. I’m off the road and back in my hometown. Probably because things didn’t work out, you know, it’s hard to be a musician,” she said, giving Sharon Osbourne a suggestive look.

“So she’s back home, and she’s been on the road and she… runs into Dan,” she added. “We’ll see what happens.”

Marie Osmond, who famously took over the spot on the panel after Conners star Sara Gilbert exited the talk show, then brought up Sagal’s past starring in the family sitcom Married… with Children.

“The Conners and the Bundys, you both arrived on the television scene in the early ’80s, mid ’80s… is there still a little bit of healthy competition between the two? Was there ever?” Osmond asked.

Sagal shut that down simply saying, “Well, we were there first.”

Louise returned during Tuesday’s episode and took a big step with Dan after he invited her to sit with him in the NICU as he looked after Becky’s baby girl, Little Beverly Rose. The scene had an awkward moment as Dan accidentally called his old friend “Rose,” referring to his late wife. He admitted he felt comfortable with her but was not ready to explore his feelings. The pair agreed to hang out casually and see where things go.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8p.m. ET on ABC. The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.