‘The Conners’ and ‘American Housewife’ Crossover in New Teaser

The Conners is done with its first season, but they had time to help introduce their timeslot successor to the ABC audience.

ABC released a small crossover between both of its comedy series to introduce Conners fans to American Housewife, featuring star Katy Mixon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the short clip, DJ Conner (Michael Fishman) answers the door at the Conner household and finds Mixon’s Katie Otto.

“Can I help you?” DJ says, not recognizing the woman.

Katie simply chuckles before yelling “Surprise!”

American Housewife, which also stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Ali Wong and Carly Luges, will take over the Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot starting next Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The Conners ended its first season run on a high, as The Hollywood Reporter wrote, with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.73 million viewers. The numbers mark their best ratings performance since Nov. in the demo and since Oct. 30 in total viewers.

The season finale left some unresolved storylines for the Conner family, including a potential love triangle brewing between Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and David (Johnny Galecki).

“I think Darlene does love Ben. But a love that’s new is obviously different than a love of 30 years, with someone that you have children with,” Darlene told TVLine after the finale. “In some ways it’s stronger and in other ways it can’t compete.”

The show also left fans with a big cliffhanger when it was revealed at the last minute that Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) boyfriend Emilio (Rene Rosado) had been deported.

The Conners has not been officially renewed for Season 2 by the network, though negotiations are reportedly underway and it’s considered to be a formality given its impressive ratings performance.

“I believe it’s going to happen,” star Laurie Metcalf told press recently. “I think we’ll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that.”

The writers room has not assembled for a possible second season, though Metcalf teased fans can expect the same emotional and hilarious tone should the show be renewed.

“I think the tone will be the same, but I love not knowing what’s coming up at all,” she said. “I don’t get the scripts until the Friday after we do a taping, and then I get to read what we’ll be doing starting next Monday.”

The Conners star John Goodman also previously expressed his desire to continue the series further.

It’s so much fun man, it’s great,” Goodman said about working on the spinoff series. “Hopefully we get a deal for next year ’cause it’s wonderful.”