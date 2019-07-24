‘The Code’ Canceled at CBS After Just 1 Season

The Code has apparently been canceled by CBS after only one season, according to one of its stars. As Variety spotted, actress Dana Delany, who played Col. Glenn Turnbull, broke the news via Twitter on Tuesday. She informed her followers that the show’s Season 1 finale, which aired on Monday night, would actually be the show’s series finale.

Thank you to all you wonderful people who watched @TheCodeCBS. Last night was our finale and sadly, no more. I’ll never make General. But I loved this cast of stellar actors & know we’ll meet again. Semper Fidelis. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kqjcZBTRzo — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) July 23, 2019

Delany’s co-stars Ato Essandoh and Phillipa Soo also confirmed the news in tweets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Esshandoh and Soo played Major Trey Ferry and Lt. Harper Li, respectively, and were grateful for the love of the fans and the cast and crew members they met along the way.

Thank you to our @TheCodeCBS fans! Our show won’t return next season, but I’m so grateful for the experience, my amazing cast, crew and creatives, and all of you who tuned in! And a THANK YOU to the #USMC, it’s been an honor to play Lt. Harper Lee❤️ — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 23, 2019

Delany, who also appeared in Desperate Housewives and China Beach, had been a major champion for the show, saying in interviews that she loved appearing in the show and hoped it was what audiences wanted to watch.

“I liked that my character (Turnbull) was the boss. She’s running things,” she told AARP in April. “Obviously, the military has been very good to me. I’ve never played a lawyer before [in a regular role]. I find it challenging because it’s not the way my brain works. On China Beach, I was a nurse, which was a very different function that comes from empathy.”

She added, “I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve never had a lull in my career. I attribute that to just that I love what I do. This show is on CBS, traditionally their audience is older, so I’m kind of in the age range of their audience, and networks are trying to build younger audiences. But I feel like saying, ‘Hey, why not give the audience that you have what they want?’ That should be a strong focus. Why not?”

Despite this, the show could not survive a midseason shift to Tuesday nights, ending its single season run with 2.9 million viewers (Live+Same Day) and 0.3 rating in the coveted 18-49-year-old demographic for the season finale.

Photo Credit: Mark Schafer/CBS