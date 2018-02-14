‘The Blacklist’ Will Not Air Wednesday Due to Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC will not be airing an episode of The Blacklist Wednesday.

The James Spader-led drama will be replaced by primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, including pairs figure skating, alpine skiing, skeleton and women’s speed skating.

The hiatus was announced after the Feb. 7 episode, “The Invisible Hand.” The NBC crime drama will return with an all-new episode on Feb. 28, meaning there will be no episode on Feb. 21.

The upcoming episode, titled “Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III,” will see Fringe veteran John Noble guest star as Raleigh himself, the Blacklister of the week.

Entertainment Weekly described Noble’s character as an artisan who has made it his life’s work to provide people with outlets for their darkest emotions. Raleigh is a meticulous, exacting man who expects unquestioned obedience from his murderous clients, for whom he develops airtight alibis. Quantico star David Call is also set to guest star.

“We’ve been big fans of John Noble for a long time, and we’ve desperately wanted for him to play a Blacklister, but could never quite find a role that was peculiar or strange or specific enough for John,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told EW. “We now have that role in Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III. And believe me, not only does John Noble nail it, but he also brings something new and fresh to The Blacklist.”

Noble, who is also currently voicing the season 3 big bad on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will appear in the same episode as The Good Wife‘s Martha Plimpton.

The Real O’Neals star will play Dr. Sharon Friedman, a tough but fair-minded psychotherapist who is hired by the FBI to evaluate Liz’s (Megan Boone) fitness for duty following the death of her husband.

Many network television shows are taking a break for the next couple of weeks to make room for the Winter Olympics. Other NBC favorite This Is Us is set to return on February 27 on NBC.

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Along with Spader and Boone, the series also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marno and Hisham Tawfiq.