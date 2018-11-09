‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Fans of The Blacklist don’t have much longer to wait for the show’s sixth season, as NBC has revealed that it will debut in January.

Please Note: Spoilers Ahead for The Blacklist Season Five

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TV Line, the crime-drama series will make its triumphant return on Friday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

The new season will begin with a two-hour premiere, with the show moving to its regular time at 9 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq.

The season five finale of the show brought many surprises, not the least of which was that Raymond “Red” Reddington was not who he claimed to be.

“Following the startling revelation that Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies,” an official synopsis of the new season reads.

“Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process,” the synopsis continues. “All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.”

Last season, The Blacklist reached an epic 100 episode milestone, something that Boone commented on while speaking to Collider in February.

“It’s surreal. I’ve been out of the real world of being an actor with uncertain prospects, going on five years now,” she said. “In a way, I feel like I’ve been a bit spoiled, and I’m a bit worried about what that means. There are a lot of mixed emotions.”

“This season has been such a big season, losing one of my most cherished co-stars, Ryan Eggold, and reaching a pinnacle point in a series, but it was very exciting,” Boone added. “We had Nathan Lane on set [for the 100th episode]. Everything just seems so surreal sometimes.”

She then went on to share what it was like to film that 100th episode, and praise Lane for his guest starring role.

“As far as shooting the 100th episode, I had just gotten done with Episode 509, so I had just gotten done running a marathon and I feel like, on a certain level, I was still recovering. And then, suddenly, Nathan Lane walked past me at work,” she revealed.

“He’s playing a really interesting character, named Abraham Stern. He’s a man who’s devoted his entire life to recovering this fortune that’s his birthright, and he’s taken a lot of innocent lives, along the way.,” Boone continued. “He’s not the usual Nathan Lane character, but on the other hand, the character was written specifically for him, and he does an incredible job with it, obviously.”

Fans can catch up with the whole series on Netflix now before the new season premieres in less than two months.