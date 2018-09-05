‘The Big Bang Theory’ Releases New Trailer Hyping Final Season

The Big Bang Theory returns for its twelfth and final season at the end of September, and a new trailer was released on Wednesday offering a few glimpses of footage from the upcoming episodes.

Notably, there’s a scene featuring Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), who appear to be on their honeymoon after their wedding, with Shelton proposing a choice of activity to his new bride.

“Shall we steam the wrinkles out of our wizard robes,” he asks, to which Amy’s face registers anything but delight, before following with, “Or, make vigorous, socially sanctioned love?”

Judging by Amy’s face, it’s clear which she’d prefer, with Sheldon noting, “Either way I can check something off my to-do list.”

Viewers also see glimpses of fellow married couples Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) while a voiceover informs fans that “It’s the beginning of the end!”

“Get ready to celebrate the biggest season in Bang‘s history,” the voiceover continues.

Season 12 was decided as the show’s final season after Parsons shared that he wanted to explore other projects outside of the show, E! News reports.

Deadline shares that Parsons told the show’s cast and crew of his decision, with Lorre following that with the news that the upcoming season would be the series’ last.

Lorre had previously said that he would not continue the show without one of its three original leads — Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco.

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the news of the show’s ending in a joint statement.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” the statement read, via Entertainment Tonight. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Many of the cast members have since shared their own statements on the show’s ending, including Parsons, who shared his gratitude for his years on the series in a message posted to Instagram.

“I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in,” he wrote before thanking his castmates, the show’s crew, writers and viewers.

He concluded, “I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

The Big Bang Theory returns on Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS