Macaulay Culkin Declined ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Role Worth ‘Hundreds of Millions’

Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he declined a role in The Big Bang Theory that would be worth “hundreds of millions” today.

Gamespot reports that the Home Alone star shared the story while speaking to Joe Rogan during a podcast interview.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said, ‘Noooo.’ It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch,” Culkin said.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool; thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no; again, flattered — but no.‘ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm,” he added.

Culkin explained that he simply was not interested in making a TV show, considering all that goes into the process.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin went on to say. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”

Most well known for his role in the Home Alone movies, Culkin also starred in classic 1990s films such as My Girl, The Good Son, Richie Rich, The Pagemaster, and Getting Even with Dad.

After taking about a decade off from Hollywood, Culkin came back in the early 2000s to star in the independent films Party Monster and Saved. While Party Monster was not critically well-received, Culkin’s performance earned praise.

Regarding why he stepped back at the height of his career and quit doing most interviews, Culkin told The Guardian in 2017 that it’s because he just isn’t that interested in the spotlight.

“I don’t just turn my back, I actively don’t want it,” he explained. “The paps go after me because I don’t whore myself out.”

After being asked why he thinks people are still so facinated with him, Culkin replied that he has “no idea.”

“I was thinking about this the other day — I’d crossed the wrong street, picked up a tail, suddenly there’s a crush of 20 paparazzi,” he recalled. “Then people with cameraphones get involved. I don’t think I’m worthy of that.

“It’s been like that my whole adult life. You take on a prey-like attitude, always scanning the horizon. It’s strange on dates, as it looks like you’re not paying attention,” Culkin added. “But I’ve stopped trying to think of myself in the third person, because that’s just gonna drive me nuts.”

While he may not be taking on many projects these days, Culkin can be seen in Seth Green’s upcoming film Changeland, which also stars Green, Breckin Meyer, Brenda Song, Clare Grant, and WWE star Randy Orton.