‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Teases Final Season

The light at the end of the tunnel is visible for The Big Bang Theory cast, after 12 seasons and star Johnny Galecki is now telling reporters that the next season could be its last.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki, who is also an executive producer on the show, said at the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday, reports E! News. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Big Bang is now in its 11th season, and has already been renewed for a 12th. After the 2016-2017 season, CBS picked up the top-rated sitcom on television for two more years.

Of course, the show will live on thanks to the hit Young Sheldon. The prequel series stars Iain Armitage as a younger version of Sheldon Cooper, with Jim Parsons serving as narrator and executive producer.

Galecki is also busy as an executive producer on the upcoming CBS sitcom Living Biblically. He will also appear in at least one episode of ABC‘s Roseanne revival.

Galecki’s commitment to Big Bang made it difficult to appear on a rival network’s most-anticipated show of 2018. He told TVLine that the negotiations could best be described as “delicate.”

“It was probably most unconformable only to me, because obviously Big Bang is my home and my family,” Galecki said. “But I probably wouldn’t have been on Big Bang if it hadn’t been for Roseanne. So there were the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.”

Galecki said if the Roseanne revival is picked up for another season, he would “love to do more” than one episode.

Galecki’s role as David on Roseanne made him a TV star. He is just one of the three big links between Roseanne and Big Bang, as Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf also appeared on both shows.

The 42-year-old Galecki has Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Big Bang.

New episodes of Big Bang air on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.