Teletubbies Have The Internet Freaking out After Reveal They're Legal Adults Now

✖

Not a day goes by without something random and borderline deranged going viral on Twitter, and on July 7, it was Teletubbies. If you don't remember this particular bit of children's media, this British import follows the low-stakes adventures of the four Teletubbies -- Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po -- as they interact with other characters like Noo-Noo the sentient vacuum cleaner, and eat Tubby custard. The surrealist show has always been a subject of interest for the internet, but when the show's official Twitter account shared that not only were the four Teletubbies fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but they were all 18 (despite the show originally premiering in 1997) and therefore legal adults, the memes exploded.

"We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer [sun emoji] Who's ready to come out & play?" the tweet read. This odd tweet inspired a Twitter frenzy over two things: the Teletubbies were technically adults and not only had they gotten vaccinated before much of the world, but COVID-19 also existed within the Teletubbies universe.

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

"The Teletubbies have confirmed that they are all 18 which means that they can be drafted into a war," joked one Twitter user. "Teletubbies are planning on having a hot girl summer," quipped Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.

Even the teletubbies got vaccinated before me pic.twitter.com/V7Ah2MFwLX — hello, Luella. (@Koeksisterment) July 8, 2021

The Teletubbies are 18 days older than me. pic.twitter.com/daKlBNdnyp — TisFlakey (@ItsDeeFlakey) July 8, 2021

Me getting way too invested in Teletubbies lore when I'm supposed to be working pic.twitter.com/EwyJDqhpUS — K ✨🌈 (@ukulele_katie) July 8, 2021

"Absolutely refuse to believe I’m older than all 4 teletubbies," wrote another disturbed Twitter user. "They are either quadruplets or all of them were just summoned on the same day and that’s their date of birth. Also they all have the exact same birthday as Olivia Rodrigo," pointed out another.

Tell me how the Teletubbies got vaccinated before the global South pls. https://t.co/EMOoKkGt3X — Just Stay Home (@_RefiloeM_) July 8, 2021

Adults losing their shit because the Teletubbies are vaccinated is a thing I guess. pic.twitter.com/2TnQDEi5N9 — buster skeetin' (@Normal_Matt) July 8, 2021

"The teletubbies cinematic universe is getting wild," wrote one person on Twitter. "You hear that! The Teletubbies are OUTSIDE this summer," tweeted another.